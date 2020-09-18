|
On Monday 7th September 2020 at Noble's Hospital with his loving Kim by his side, Steven Peter aged 51 years of Douglas. Life long partner for 25 years of Kim, devoted dad of Oscar and Jasmin, much loved son of Peter and the late Brenda, dear brother of Paul and Richard. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The family wish to thank the staff of Wards 1, 2 and 6 at Noble's Hospital, especially Lisa, Lucy and Dr Fanwell Mamvura, Dr Pam and Sister Rachel Taylor and Holly for their comforting caring care and support. A service to celebrate Steven's life will take place at 2pm on Friday 18th September at St Matthew's Church in Douglas (car parking will be made available at the old bus station site by kind permission of Mr Stephen Bradley) followed by private interment at Lonan churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020