|
|
Young. Steven John Young (Steve), of Kerrowmoar, Sulby. Taken from us suddenly on Saturday 4th May 2019, aged 62 years. Devoted and very much loved husband of Sarah. Dearly loved son of Colin and June, and brother of Graham and Derek. Proud dad to Anthea and Dawn, and Grandad to Tristan and Tobyn. Much loved brother-in-law, son-in-law, father-in-law and uncle. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The Funeral Service will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 24 May 2019 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Steve, if so desired, can be made to the RNLI. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 17, 2019