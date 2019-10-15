|
KNEALE. On Friday 11th October 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Stewart aged 84 years of 21 Glen View Road, Onchan. Beloved husband and best friend of Janice, dearly loved father of Nigel and daughter-in-law Lynn, much loved and a proud grandpa to Jonathan and Jacob. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11.30 am on Friday 18th October at the Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please and bright clothing may be worn. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to RNLI c/o Mrs Mary Corran, 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Lakeside Gardens, Onchan, IM3 2DP. All enquiries to A Duggan and Son, Funeral Directors, Pulrose Road, Douglas, IM2 1AJ, Telephone 673328
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 15, 2019