Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart Kneale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart Kneale

Add a Memory
Stewart Kneale Obituary
KNEALE. On Friday 11th October 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Stewart aged 84 years of 21 Glen View Road, Onchan. Beloved husband and best friend of Janice, dearly loved father of Nigel and daughter-in-law Lynn, much loved and a proud grandpa to Jonathan and Jacob. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11.30 am on Friday 18th October at the Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please and bright clothing may be worn. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to RNLI c/o Mrs Mary Corran, 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Lakeside Gardens, Onchan, IM3 2DP. All enquiries to A Duggan and Son, Funeral Directors, Pulrose Road, Douglas, IM2 1AJ, Telephone 673328
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stewart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.