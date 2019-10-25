Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
09:30
St Ninian's Church
Douglas
Stuart Pritchard Obituary
PRITCHARD. On Saturday 19th October 2019, peacefully at Hospice, Stuart aged 51 years of Hailwood Avenue in Douglas. Dearly loved husband of Pauline, loving dad of Joshua, Lilli and Sienna, a loved brother, son of Belle, loved son in law of Sylvia and Stuart. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. 'He was a true fighter and never gave up'. A service to celebrate Stuart's life will take place at 9.30am on Saturday 26th October at St Ninian's Church in Douglas followed by private interment at Braddan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 25, 2019
