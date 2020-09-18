|
|
On Wednesday 19th August 2020 at Glen Mooar, Stuart James aged 74 years of Peel. Beloved husband of Beverley, loving dad to Joanna and Suzanne, treasured father in law to Shaun, much loved Papa to Bryony, Keira, Molly, Charley and James, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will take place at 1pm on Thursday 17th September 2020, at St Germans Cathedral, Peel, followed by a Private cremation. Family Flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to RNLI (Peel branch) C/o Helen Dickinson, 16 Queens Drive, Peel, IM5 1BQ. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020