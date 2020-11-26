Home

KERMEEN. Sue (Carbutt). The Kermeen family would like to thank 'all' who sent cards, flowers, food, cakes and their help. The emergency services for their efforts at the accident. All of the people who attended the funeral, special thanks to the tributes from Vicki McLaughlan and Bry Radcliffe and Eulogy from son Nigel. Many thanks to Reverend Iaen Skidmore for his uplifting service and organist Olga. Thanks to all at Corkhill & Callow for all of their help and support at this sad time, and to all who donated to charities in memory of Sue. Finally a big thank you to Karl at the Mitre for a nice buffet.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2020
