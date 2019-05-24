|
|
FEELY. (née Smith). On Wednesday 22nd May 2019, after a short and courageous battle against her illness, Susan Ann (Sue) aged 56 years of Western Avenue in Douglas. Beloved wife of Martin, dearly loved mother of Charlotte and Laura, much loved daughter of Dot and Eric, dear sister to Julie, aunty to Christopher. Sue will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Sue's life will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 29th May at St Mary's Church, Hill Street in Douglas followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 24, 2019