COSTAIN. On Sunday 8th September peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man. Susan aged 68 years of Harbour Road, Onchan. Beloved wife to Les, dear sister to Jan, Sheila and Ian, and loving nana to Sam, Eloise and Matthew. A Service to celebrate Susan's life will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 2.00pm. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 20, 2019