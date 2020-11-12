Home

CRELLIN. On Sunday 8th November 2020,peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, Susan of The Laurels, Douglas, beloved wife of Bill and much loved mum of Chloe and Callum. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 10.45am on Thursday 19th November 2020. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 12, 2020
