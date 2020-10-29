|
KERMEEN. (Sue) Susan Elizabeth (also known as Susan Carbutt), on Saturday 10th October as the result of a tragic accident, aged 46 years. Loving daughter of Willie and Lesley, sister of Nigel and the late Helen, sister in law to Hilary and loving aunt to Evie, she will be deeply missed by family and many friends. Funeral service will take place at 11am on Friday 6th November at Andreas Parish Church followed by interment at Andreas Churchyard. Dress code as you wish. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 29, 2020