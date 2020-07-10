Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Teare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Joan Teare

Add a Memory
Susan Joan Teare Obituary
Teare. Susan Joan, aged 76 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 4th July with family by her side. Wife of the late John Arnold Teare (Butcher), loving mother of Michael, Rachael, Emma and John, and grandmother to Jacob, Nathan, Lucy, Thomas and Mally. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday 14th July at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Ramsey, followed by interment at Andreas churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -