Teare. Susan Joan, aged 76 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 4th July with family by her side. Wife of the late John Arnold Teare (Butcher), loving mother of Michael, Rachael, Emma and John, and grandmother to Jacob, Nathan, Lucy, Thomas and Mally. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday 14th July at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Ramsey, followed by interment at Andreas churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 10, 2020