MARRINAN. On Wednesday 26th February 2020. Susan 'Sue' aged 69 years. Dearly loved mother of Jack and dear sister of Pam. Beloved daughter of the late J.R. and Margaret Smith. Sadly missed by Emma. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 12:15pm on Friday 6th March at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations, if so desired, may be sent to Parkinson's Disease Society Isle of Man C/o Mrs Olivia Mackenzie, Treasurer, 1 Mount View Road, Onchan. IM3 4AB. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 3, 2020