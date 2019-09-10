Home

Susan Mary Camarda

Susan Mary Camarda Obituary
CAMARDA. On Monday 2nd September 2019. Peacefully at her home, Susan Mary, aged 69 years of Ballafesson, formerly of Port Erin. Beloved wife of the late Tony, dearly loved mother of Mark and Paul. A much loved mother-in-law of Sharon and Clodagh and adored nan to Jack, Owen and Antonia. Loving sister to Jennifer and sister-in-law to Stuart. Funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday 12th September at Rushen Parish Church followed by interment. Enquiries and floral tributes please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 10, 2019
