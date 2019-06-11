Home

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
13:15
St Germans Cathedral
Susan Mary (Key) TYRER

Susan Mary (Key) TYRER Obituary
TYRER. (née Key). On Tuesday 4th June 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, surrounded by her family, Susan Mary of Eskadale House in Onchan. Beloved mother of Lisa and Ross, also her adored dogs Dylan and Oscar, much loved daughter of the late Un-Nye Key, dearly loved sister of Patricia, dear wife of the late Leo (Lee). She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Susan's life will take place at 1.15pm on Thursday 20th June at St Germans Cathedral in Peel followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 11, 2019
