Susan Wright Obituary
WRIGHT. Susan aged 61 years. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 15th January at Hospice IOM. Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Ben and Sam, loving sister of Mick and grandmother of Lily-Rose, mother-in-law to Michael and Rhian. She will be missed by all of her family and many friends. Funeral Service will take place at 11:30am on Thursday 30th January at Bride Church followed by cremation. Please wear smart/casual and colourful clothes. Family flowers only please, donation in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 22, 2020
