ARMSTRONG. Sydney Robert. Gill, John, Tim and Margaret would like to thank everyone for attending Syd's lovely service at Douglas Crematorium, led by Grace Easthope, on 8th November and for coming to the reception afterwards. It was wonderful to see you all there, both the familiar faces and those we'd heard a lot about but not previously met. Syd's passing has been heartbreaking and a shock to all of us and we would like to thank his many friends for their kindness, support, cards, condolences and donations. Special thanks to cousin Joyce for the flowers and to Tony, Gordon and Natalie for so much practical help as well as moral support. Thank you also to the staff at Noble's Hospital, to Corkhill and Callow Funeral Directors, and to the Ramsey Park Hotel for arranging a great reception. Last but definitely not least, big hugs to Nicki and family, who are dealing with their own very recent and painful loss.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 18, 2019