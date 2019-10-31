|
ARMSTRONG. Sydney Robert, peacefully on Sunday 20th October at Noble's Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved father of Gill, Grandad to Tim, father-in-law of John, in-law of John's mother Margaret, brother-in-law to Pauline and cousin to Carole and Joyce. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and many friends. Funeral service will take place at 11:30am on Friday 8th November at Douglas Borough Crematorium. The reception will be held at Ramsey Park Hotel on the same date, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm. Family and close friends' flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be made to Marie Curie Cancer Care. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 31, 2019