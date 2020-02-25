|
|
QUAYE. Sylvia Dorothy aged 86 of Ramsey, passed peacefully on Sunday 16th February at Noble's Hospital. Wife of the late Bill, dear sister of Suzanne, Valerie and the late Madge. She will be missed by her family and many friends. Funeral Service will take place at 11:30am on Friday 28th February at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to 'Manx Wildlife Trust', 7-8 Market Place, Peel IM5 1AB. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 25, 2020