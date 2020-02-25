Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Quaye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Dorothy Quaye

Add a Memory
Sylvia Dorothy Quaye Obituary
QUAYE. Sylvia Dorothy aged 86 of Ramsey, passed peacefully on Sunday 16th February at Noble's Hospital. Wife of the late Bill, dear sister of Suzanne, Valerie and the late Madge. She will be missed by her family and many friends. Funeral Service will take place at 11:30am on Friday 28th February at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to 'Manx Wildlife Trust', 7-8 Market Place, Peel IM5 1AB. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -