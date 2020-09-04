|
MARKILLIE. Sylvia (formerly of Laxey), passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday 28th August 2020 at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, aged 77 years. Loving wife of the late Ken, beloved Mum of Lisa and Cheryle, much loved Nana of Breashia, Erin, Rowen and Lauren. A service to celebrate the life of Sylvia will be held at 10.45am on Wednesday 9th September 2020 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to either The M.S.P.C.A, Ard Jerkyll, Foxdale or APS Support UK, The Orchard, White Hart Lane, Basingstoke, Hampshire, RG21 4AF. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 4, 2020