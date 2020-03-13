Home

QUAYE. Sylvia. Heartfelt thanks from the family and Julie to everyone for their kind words, cards, donations to charity and to those who attended the funeral. Special thanks to: medical staff at Noble's; Rev'd Brian Evans-Smith for his words and prayers and to David for the lovely Tribute. Thanks to Dave, Ed and team for the delicious refreshments provided afterwards at Dave's Diner, to Marianne's for the bright flowers and also to Corkhill & Callow for their sensitive and professional help throughout.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 13, 2020
