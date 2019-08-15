|
|
Bennion. Peacefully on Sunday 30th June 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Terence (Terry) aged 67 years of Church Street, Peel. Beloved husband to Julie, loving dad to Eleanor, John, James, Esme and Merlyn, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday 26th July 2019 at 1.15pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Ballamona Association, For Mental Health, C/o Treasurer Martin Blackburn, 63 Westborne Drive, Douglas IM1 4BB. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019