Terence Richard (Terry) Mourant

Terence Richard (Terry) Mourant Obituary
MOURANT. Peacefully on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan, Terence Richard (Terry) aged 78 years an ex driving instructor of Close Cubbon, Peel. Beloved husband of the late Anne, loving dad to Keith, Les, Michelle and the late Phil, treasured grandad and great grandad, dear brother to Sidney and Kathleen, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 3rd October at 12.15pm at St Germans Cathedral, Peel followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Telephone: 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 27, 2019
