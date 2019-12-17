|
|
MUIR. On Thursday 12th December 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, surrounded by his family Terence Robert of Sulby, much loved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2pm, Friday 3rd January 2020. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to be sent to The Donkey Sanctuary, 72 Ballymartin Road, Templepatrick, Ballyclare, Northern Ireland BT39 0BS. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 17, 2019