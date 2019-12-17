Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Muir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Robert Muir

Add a Memory
Terence Robert Muir Obituary
MUIR. On Thursday 12th December 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, surrounded by his family Terence Robert of Sulby, much loved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2pm, Friday 3rd January 2020. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to be sent to The Donkey Sanctuary, 72 Ballymartin Road, Templepatrick, Ballyclare, Northern Ireland BT39 0BS. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -