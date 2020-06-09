|
|
Glover. Teresa on Sunday the 7th June 2020 passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Loved wife of the late Alfie, a very much loved and adored mother, very much loved and devoted nan, great nan and great great nan of many. Much loved mother in law and a dear aunt to all her nieces and nephews and a dear friend to many, she will be so sadly missed by her family. Due to present circumstances a private funeral service will be held on Friday the 12th of June. Family flowers only please, but if you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, mum would of loved to help a child so Wish Upon a Dream is the choice, donations may be sent Care of Lesley Turnbull PO Box 321 Douglas IM99 3NQ. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 9, 2020