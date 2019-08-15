Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Maddrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa (Hankin) Maddrell

Add a Memory
Teresa (Hankin) Maddrell Obituary
Maddrell, Teresa Maddrell (née Hankin) passed away on the 4th May at Noble's Hospital. Terry was beloved wife of Hugh, much loved mother of Joe, Edward, Avril, Helen, David and Orry; proud grandmother to Craig, Claire, Sam, Kitto and Breesha; and great grandmother to Adriana and Keira. The funeral will take place at Douglas crematorium 11.30am Thursday 16th May. Family flowers only, but donations welcome to Port St Mary RNLI and the Manx Blind Welfare Society.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.