|
|
Maddrell, Teresa Maddrell (née Hankin) passed away on the 4th May at Noble's Hospital. Terry was beloved wife of Hugh, much loved mother of Joe, Edward, Avril, Helen, David and Orry; proud grandmother to Craig, Claire, Sam, Kitto and Breesha; and great grandmother to Adriana and Keira. The funeral will take place at Douglas crematorium 11.30am Thursday 16th May. Family flowers only, but donations welcome to Port St Mary RNLI and the Manx Blind Welfare Society.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019