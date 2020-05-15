Home

Waddington. On Wednesday 13th May 2020 peacefully at home with her family by her side. Teri aged 53 years of Thornton Avenue, Douglas. Loving wife of Jock and much-loved mother of Nicki and Stephen. Dearly beloved daughter of Edric and Ann Gill, sister of Gina, Ed, David and Karen, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be arranged for a date to be announced. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu can be made to Hospice Isle of Man. Enquiries to funeral directors: A Duggan & Son, Manor House, Pulrose, tel: 673328
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 15, 2020
