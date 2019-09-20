|
|
wim345015
In loving memory of our Dad/Grandad
Terrance (Terry) Shimmin
25 September 2018.
Here we are 1 year on and we wish you were here and still awake.
Our hearts still ache with sadness and emptyness.
Tears in silence often flow.
How we all miss u. You will never know.
Always on our mind always in our hearts.
Gone but never forgotten.
Goodbyes are not for ever. Goodbyes are not the end.
They just simply mean we miss you.
Until we meet again.
Forever in our hearts.
Wendy, Sarah, Michael, Kerrie Anne, Bella and Grandchildren.
xxxxxxxxxxx
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 20, 2019