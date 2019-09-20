Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terrance Shimmin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrance "Terry" Shimmin

Add a Memory
Terrance "Terry" Shimmin In Memoriam
wim345015 In loving memory of our Dad/Grandad Terrance (Terry) Shimmin 25 September 2018. Here we are 1 year on and we wish you were here and still awake. Our hearts still ache with sadness and emptyness. Tears in silence often flow. How we all miss u. You will never know. Always on our mind always in our hearts. Gone but never forgotten. Goodbyes are not for ever. Goodbyes are not the end. They just simply mean we miss you. Until we meet again. Forever in our hearts. Wendy, Sarah, Michael, Kerrie Anne, Bella and Grandchildren. xxxxxxxxxxx
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.