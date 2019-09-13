|
|
APPLEBY. suddenly on Monday 2nd September 2019, Terry, aged 75 years of Ramsey. Dearly loved father of Theresa, Caroline and Timothy. Much loved by darling Patricia. Loving granddad to Alexa, Louis and Chloe and a dear brother to Raymond. Sadly missed by step-children Adam and Neil. R.I.P. Requiem Mass will be held at 10am on Thursday 19th September at Our Lady Star of the Sea and St. Maughold R.C. Church Ramsey followed by interment at Leyzare Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Manx Deaf Society, 3 Somerset Road, Douglas or MGP Helicopter Fund C/o The Mike Hailwood Centre, the Grandstand, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas. Enquiries please to Gordon Cringle, Cowle's Northern Funeral Service, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Telephone 815156
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 13, 2019