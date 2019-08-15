|
|
CLEATOR. On Thursday 18th July 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Terry, aged 80 years, of Glen Road Terrace, Laxey. Beloved dad of Gary and Sharon, cherished brother of Joan, David, Malcom and the late Nora and a loving grandad. Funeral Service will be held at Christ Church, Laxey on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 11am, followed by private interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to, Hospice, Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019