CAINE. On Thursday 27th February 2020 at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Thelma Agnes, beloved wife of the late Brian, dearly loved Mum of Neil, loving mother in law to Ruth, devoted and loving Nana to Tom and Amy, much loved aunt, sister of the late Jim. The funeral service and cremation will take place on Wednesday 11th March at 10.45am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made if so desired to Sea Cadets Isle of Man, C/O the Treasurer, Inglewood, Little Switzerland, Douglas, IM26AG. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6, Main Road, Onchan. Tel- 673109 or 622897 email- [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 10, 2020