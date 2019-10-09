Home

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
St Catherine's church Port Erin
Thelma (Clague) Law

Law. Nee Clague peacefully on Saturday 5th October 2019 at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Douglas, Thelma aged 95 years formerly of Port Erin. Beloved wife of the late Maurice, mother of Saundra, sister of Brenda, grandmother and aunty, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral will take place on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at 12 noon at St Catherine's church Port Erin, followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent to RNLI (Port Erin Branch) C/o Port Erin Lifeboat Station, Breakwater Road, Port Erin, IM9 6BU. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 9, 2019
