ROME. Thelma Lilian (nee Surridge) of 11 Minorca Crescent, Laxey, Isle of Man on 24 March 2020 aged 76 years, suddenly at home. Dearly loved wife of Geoff, loving mother of Debbie and the late Paul, mother in law of Darron and loving grandmother to Emily. Thelma will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private graveside service and interment will take place at Douglas Borough Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the MGP Supporters Club c/o Mr A Brew, 25 Queens Valley, Ramsey, IM8 1MG. Enquiries please to John Boyde Funeral Services, Telephone: 861794/494399
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 2, 2020