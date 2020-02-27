|
|
Theresa Burnell (Mum)
Last year Heaven called you, but we wish you could have stayed.
At least the memories we have of you, they will never fade.
We did not want to lose you, but you did not go alone.
Because a part of us went with you, when Heaven called you home.
So just remember one thing, we are not apart.
You're with us in our memories, and in our broken hearts.
Remembering you today and everyday forever.
With all of our love
Daughters Tammy, Gemma-Marie and Sam
Sons in Law John and Jay xxx
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 27, 2020