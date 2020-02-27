|
IN MEMORY OF
Theresa Burnell
31st August 1960 – 27th February 2019
As I write these words on Valentines Day a flood of memories heads my way.
The 40 cards we exchanged over the years showing how strong our love was and remains today.
It has been a year since I lost you and the pain is still raw.
Yet I remember the great times we shared and the love and laughter you brought.
You are and will always be in my thoughts and prayers remaining close to my heart each and every day.
I will never forget how you changed my life.
My Love, My Friend
Together Forever
Your ever-devoted husband Kevin xxx
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 27, 2020