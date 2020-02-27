Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Burnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Burnell

Add a Memory
Theresa Burnell In Memoriam
IN MEMORY OF
Theresa Burnell
31st August 1960 – 27th February 2019
As I write these words on Valentines Day a flood of memories heads my way.
The 40 cards we exchanged over the years showing how strong our love was and remains today.
It has been a year since I lost you and the pain is still raw.
Yet I remember the great times we shared and the love and laughter you brought.
You are and will always be in my thoughts and prayers remaining close to my heart each and every day.
I will never forget how you changed my life.
My Love, My Friend
Together Forever
Your ever-devoted husband Kevin xxx
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -