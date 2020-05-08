|
BRITTEN. On Tuesday 28th April 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Theresia aged 90 years of Woodlands Avenue in Douglas. Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mother of Vroni, Tim, June and Tony. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place followed by interment at Douglas Lawn Cemetery. Donations in memory of Theresia if so desired may be made to Hospice, Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 8, 2020