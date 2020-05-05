|
TYRER. Thomas Albert Spencer (Tom) of Malew Street, Castletown. Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 23rd April. Beloved husband of Lorna, much loved Dad of Colin and Caroline, father in law of Diane and Peter, loving Grandfather of Marcus, William, Spencer and Owen. Dear brother of Sylvia and Cathy and a loving uncle and great uncle. Due to current circumstances, private family cremation will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 6th May. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice IOM, Strang, Braddan IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Cringle & Co. Ltd. Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 - 31 Hope Street Castletown 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 5, 2020