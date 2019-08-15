|
|
BEDFORD. On Wednesday 1st May 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Thomas (Tom) aged 84 years of Saddle Mews in Douglas. Beloved husband of Kathleen, dearly loved dad of Stephen, Anne, Susan and Michael, much loved grandad of Paul, Daniel, Nathan, Samantha, Callum, Liam and the late Katie, great grandad of Amy and Joseph, father in law of Paul, Al and Helen, dear brother of Margaret, Barbara and the late George, Jimmy and John. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Thursday 9th May at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Alzheimers Society Isle of Man Branch, Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Douglas, IM1 2EZ. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019