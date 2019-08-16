Home

Thomas (Tom) Caughey

Thomas (Tom) Caughey Obituary
Caughey. On Monday the 12th of August 2019. Peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Governors Hill Douglas. Thomas (Tom) aged 84 years of Keppel Road, Willaston, Douglas. Dearly beloved husband of the late Beryl, dearest father of Andrew, Christine and Joanne. Brother to Jack. Father in law of Stan and Andy. Loved grandad of Marie, Emily, Sarah, Samantha and Hannah. Great grandad of Elizabeth. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 22nd of August at 10.00am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Heroes on Water. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 16, 2019
