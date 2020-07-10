|
|
Young. Thomas Daniel aged 19 years of Colby, tragically on Saturday 20th June 2020. Treasured son of Pam and Martin, dearly loved brother of Arthur, much loved grandson of Kath and the late Arthur, Barbara and Tony and a loved nephew of Jane and Tim. Funeral service and interment will be held at Arbory Parish Church at 2pm on Thursday 16th July 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Crossroads Care, Units B5 & B6, Eden Business Park, Cooil Road, Braddan, IM4 2AY. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 10, 2020