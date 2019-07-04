|
Daugherty. On Thursday the 20th of June 2019 suddenly at Noble's Hospital. Thomas (Tom) aged 89 years of Old Castletown Road, Douglas. Dearly beloved husband of the late Teddy. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 17th of July at 11.30am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the MSPCA Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale, IM4 3HL. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 4, 2019