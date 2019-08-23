|
CANNAN. Thomas Edward known as Terry, aged 79 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully on Friday 16th August at Hospice Care, Southlands. Reunited with his wife and best friend Pauline, much loved father of Sue and father in law of Dave. Terry's family wish to express their most grateful thanks and appreciation to all the staff involved with Hospice Care for their help and support during Terry's illness. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 27th August at 11am at St. Paul's Church, followed by interment at Maughold churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 23, 2019