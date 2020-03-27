|
CAINE. Thomas Frederick (Fred), passed away peacefully on Friday 20th March at Ramsey Cottage Hospital, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Diana, much loved father of Ruth and Alan, loving and proud grandad to Ellie, Sam and Lewis, father-in-law to William and Kate, brother and uncle. He will be missed by all of his family. Funeral service will take place at 2pm on Thursday 2nd April at Douglas Borough Crematorium. The funeral service will be immediate family only. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
