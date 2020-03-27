Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Caine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Frederick (Fred) Caine

Add a Memory
Thomas Frederick (Fred) Caine Obituary
CAINE. Thomas Frederick (Fred), passed away peacefully on Friday 20th March at Ramsey Cottage Hospital, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Diana, much loved father of Ruth and Alan, loving and proud grandad to Ellie, Sam and Lewis, father-in-law to William and Kate, brother and uncle. He will be missed by all of his family. Funeral service will take place at 2pm on Thursday 2nd April at Douglas Borough Crematorium. The funeral service will be immediate family only. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -