Gale. Thomas Fredrick (Fredy) aged 92 years of Ballabeg, suddenly on Monday 2nd March 2020 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Dearly loved husband of Joan, dear father of Dicky, father in law of Monika and a much loved grandfather of Jim, Ben, Marc and Tommy and their partners Kim and Olivia. Funeral Service will be held at Arbory Parish Church at 1.30pm on Friday 20th March 2020 followed by Private Cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. No mourning clothes please. "Thank you for the music". Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Colby Royal British Legion Branch, C/o The Treasurer, Claugh Vane Cottage, Main Road, Colby, IM9 4AD or Colby A.F.C Limited, C/o Mr R Dixon, New Haven, Shore Road, Port St Mary, IM9 5LZ. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 13, 2020