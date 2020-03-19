|
|
Gale. Thomas Fredrick (Ferdy) aged 92 years of Ballabeg. Joan, Dicky and family would like to announce that due to the daily changing restrictions around the Covid-19 outbreak the family have made the very difficult decision to postpone the Funeral Service for Ferdy. There will be a Private Cremation on Friday 20th March 2020 and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date, details will be announced as soon as possible. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Colby Royal British Legion Branch, C/o The Treasurer, Claugh Vane Cottage, Main Road, Colby, IM9 4AD or Colby A.F.C Limited, C/o Mr R Dixon, New Haven, Shore Road, Port St Mary, IM9 5LZ. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 19, 2020