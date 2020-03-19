Home

Thomas Fredrick (Ferdy) Gale

Gale. Thomas Fredrick (Ferdy) aged 92 years of Ballabeg. Joan, Dicky and family would like to announce that due to the daily changing restrictions around the Covid-19 outbreak the family have made the very difficult decision to postpone the Funeral Service for Ferdy. There will be a Private Cremation on Friday 20th March 2020 and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date, details will be announced as soon as possible. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Colby Royal British Legion Branch, C/o The Treasurer, Claugh Vane Cottage, Main Road, Colby, IM9 4AD or Colby A.F.C Limited, C/o Mr R Dixon, New Haven, Shore Road, Port St Mary, IM9 5LZ. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 19, 2020
