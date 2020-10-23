Home

KELLY. Thomas Neil Martin, Alison and family would like to give thanks to everyone that has supported us through Dad's long illness and recent passing. To the staff at the Corrin Home and Castleview who cared for Dad, to Grace Easthope for conducting the lovely service, Elaine's flowers for the beautiful arrangement and the team at the Whitehouse. Thank you to Simon and all at David Lancaster's for being amazing and for making it possible for Dad to have a final lap around the TT course. Thank you to all that supported and respected the wishes for a private service and to all those that made the journey to celebrate Dad's life. A special mention should be made of Dad's friends from the Peveril Aces and to his reprobate mates from the licensing trade. Thank you all.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 23, 2020
