|
|
GOLDIE. Thomas Raymond, passed away peacefully on Friday 14th June 2019 at Brookfield Nursing Home Ramsey, aged 84. Dearly loved son of the late Tom and Mable Goldie, loved brother of the late Eileen and a dear uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle. Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday 24th June at Jurby Church, followed by interment at Jurby Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Grest Residential Home' or 'Friends of Jurby Church'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 20, 2019