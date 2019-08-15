Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Goldie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Raymond Goldie

Add a Memory
Thomas Raymond Goldie Obituary
GOLDIE. Thomas Raymond, passed away peacefully on Friday 14th June 2019 at Brookfield Nursing Home Ramsey, aged 84. Dearly loved son of the late Tom and Mable Goldie, loved brother of the late Eileen and a dear uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle. Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday 24th June at Jurby Church, followed by interment at Jurby Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Grest Residential Home' or 'Friends of Jurby Church'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.