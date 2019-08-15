Home

Thomas Raymond Goldie

Thomas Raymond Goldie Obituary
GOLDIE. Thomas Raymond. Angela, Stuart and our families would like to thank everyone for the cards, flowers and kind words of sympathy following the loss of their dear uncle. Thank you to everyone who attended Raymond's funeral and to the Reverend Brian Evans-Smith, Anne and Claire for the delicious buffet, and Elaine's flowers for the family floral tribute. Thanks to the doctors at Ramsey Group Practice and not forgetting the wonderful care from Linda and the staff and Grest Residential Home where Raymond settled so well before his move to Brookfield Nursing Home, where he received excellent care during his last months. Last but not least, thank you to the staff at Corkhill & Callow for your help at a difficult time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
