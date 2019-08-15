|
QUAYLE. Thomas Robert (Bob) the last Manx Battle of Arnhem Veteran, passed away peacefully on Friday 19th July 2019 aged 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Norma, adored Dad of Fiona, father in law of Michael, loved brother of Yvonne, the late Margaret, Billy, Peggy and Ada, brother in law to Dickie and Betty, uncle and great uncle. A Celebration of Bob's life will take place at Maughold Parish Church at 1pm on Friday 2nd August 2019 followed by interment in the Churchyard. Flowers are welcome, No dark clothes by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to Hospice, Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019