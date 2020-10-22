Home

Kingswood Funeral Home Ltd (Douglas)
Kingswood Grove
Douglas, Isle of Man IM1 3LY
01624 661611
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 26, 2020
11:00
St Luke's Church
Baldwin
Thomas St. John Neville Bates

Thomas St. John Neville Bates Obituary
BATES. On Friday 16th October 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Thomas St.John Neville (St.John) aged 76 years of Mona Street in Douglas. Dearly loved father of David and Helen, much loved grandfather of Emily and Alex. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11am on Monday 26th October at St Luke's Church in Baldwin followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to the Manx Heart Foundation, c/o Mr B.Smith, Jubilee Buildings, Victoria Street, Douglas, IM1 2SH or Plan International, Dukes Court, Block A, Duke Street, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5BH. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 22, 2020
