BATES. On Friday 16th October 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Thomas St.John Neville (St.John) aged 76 years of Mona Street in Douglas. Dearly loved father of David and Helen, much loved grandfather of Emily and Alex. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11am on Monday 26th October at St Luke's Church in Baldwin followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to the Manx Heart Foundation, c/o Mr B.Smith, Jubilee Buildings, Victoria Street, Douglas, IM1 2SH or Plan International, Dukes Court, Block A, Duke Street, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5BH. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 22, 2020